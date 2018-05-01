Jacksonville police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Jacksonville police are searching for 12-year-old Magali Ordonez-Lucas. Police say she was befriended by Omar Castillo-Lopez who is believed to be 24 years old.

Investigators say Castillo-Lopez called Ordonez-Lucas' father Monday morning, and said he was in love with the girl and was leaving with her.

Ordonez-Lucas has not been seen or heard from since 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, when her father left for work.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Ordonez-Lucas or Castillo-Lopez is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and received a possible reward up to $3,000, if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.