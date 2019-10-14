Jacksonville ready to shut down adult arcades after City Council decision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville code enforcement and police officers will start the process of shutting down adult arcades across the city this coming week.

It follows the controversial vote from City Council, moving up the ban's start date.

"You kind of get depressed thinking about it, like the holidays, bills. It's terrifying and depressing," said Selena Fedd, the assistant manager of Spin City Arcade.

The inspections will impact more than 2,700 workers and up to 160 adult arcades in the city.

Two council members are scheduled to meet this week to talk about how to help workers, but employees say it's not enough.

Employees are now scrambling to find jobs, which they said is a big worry just months before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"We buy birthday cakes, we buy funeral arrangements for spouses like we do a lot for these customers, they're everyday people. You know them by first name basis, kids, grandkids, vacations," said Fedd.

Soon, her customers will be without a meeting spot, and she'll be without an income.

"I support my mom and I also support my twin sisters. Their mother's deceased so I just gotta make way and make do. It's just terrifying. It's kind of inhuman, like how could y'all do that even though they promised us until February? Like, what was the emergency?" said Fedd.

Council members who voted to move up the deadline argue the businesses are a public nuisance and that public safety is at risk.

James Cushion, who's been coming to Spin City for years, says crime is everywhere.

"Some people are gonna commit crime whether they like it or not. What I believe will happen once they shut the game rooms down, then they'll start robbing the stores, the service stations, they'll start robbing them in the future," said Cushion.

Cushion, who's a disabled Vietnam veteran, says Spin City has served as a place of fellowship and friendship to him.

"I'm not working trying to pay my bills or anything, I just have fun and enjoy meeting other veterans here too, that are disabled. Senior citizens have places to go now that they didn't have before," said Cushion.

A lawsuit filed Friday seeks an injunction to stop the city from enforcing the rules council members approved last week.

That lawsuit was filed by a lawyer for several adult arcade owners asking a federal judge to block city officials from enforcing the new ordinances.

