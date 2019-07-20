Jacksonville Sheriff's Office dive teams search Baymeadows pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office dive team have been searching a retention pond in the Baymeadows area this afternoon.

Unconfirmed reports by witnesses tell News4Jax the divers are searching for a possible missing person, but we don't know the name of that person.

The pond is located in the Bentley Green apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office would only confirm that they are on the scene and did not say whom they were looking for.

News4Jax was ordered off the property by managers at Bentley Green Apartments.

This story will be updated as more information can be confirmed.

