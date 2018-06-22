Jacksonville teacher pleads guilty to distributing child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A First Coast High School math teacher pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to a felony count of distribution of child porn.

Jeremy Clark, 44, faces up to 20 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of probation, after he acknowledged using a messaging app to share sexually explicit images of a child.

The employment status for Clark, a husband and father of three, is unclear. Attempts on Friday to reach a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson were not immediately successful.

The charge stems from a March raid of Clark's Palm Valley area home. According to a federal complaint, FBI agents showed his wife an image of a man's genitals, which had been posted online by an account that also shared obscene images of young girls.

Inside the family's home, agents found a towel and comforter that were shown in the man's photograph. Investigators said Clark's wife acknowledged the picture appeared to be her husband's genitals. She told them he appeared to be lying on the couple's bed

Court documents indicate Clark, who went by the user name LLCoolJack1973 on the Kik messaging app, shared child pornography with another user in February and indicated an interest in incest. In reality, the other user was an undercover agent.

A sentencing date in the case has not yet been set.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.