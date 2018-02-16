Jacksonville teen accused of trying to force sex on girl in school bathroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 14-year-old Atlantic Coast High School girl was recently pulled into a school bathroom by an 18-year-old student who tried to make her perform a sex act on him, according to Jacksonville police.

Ajani Boxill was booked into the Duval County jail Wednesday on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery, which is sexual activity with a minor between the ages of 12 and 16.

The father of the victim said his daughter is a freshman at the school, and Boxill is a senior.

Boxill's arrest report goes into disturbing detail about what happened in the school bathroom, and says the arrest took place after the girl, who News4Jax is not naming, did a controlled call with Boxill in which he made an admission.

“It was a lot of stress on her. I don’t want her to be scared going to school,” said the girl's father, who asked not to be named to protect his daughter's identity. “It should be a safe place for kids. I just don’t feel like, at this point, it is.”

A school district spokeswoman said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. She said parents weren't notified of the attack after administrators were alerted, but that if students were believed to be in any danger, parents would be alerted.

The victim's father said that a couple of weeks ago, Boxill forced his daughter into a school bathroom and tried to force her to have sex. He told News4Jax that from what he knows, his daughter and Boxill had only known each other for a short period of time and had primarily talked on social media.

The father said police told him that video outside of the bathroom backed the girl's account that Boxill pulled her inside. He said that after a phone call last week, in which his daughter called Boxill with police on the line, the 18-year-old made an admission that eventually led to his arrest.

According to the arrest report, Boxill let detectives into his home Wednesday, where they interviewed him and then took him into custody.

Boxill is being held on $50,000 bond, and the his accuser's father said he hopes the 18-year-old gets the help he needs, because no other child should go through what his daughter did.

“He doesn’t have respect for other people‘s personal space,” the father said. “What I’m hoping is that the justice will come out and will put him in check. We need to get him to realize what he’s doing is not right.”

News4Jax crime and safety analyst Gil Smith, a former JSO and school resource officer, said that a sexual assault in a school bathroom is rare but can happen.

He advised students to use the bathroom in between classes, if possible, when the halls are crowded, and to try not to use restrooms in isolated areas. He said using a restroom in an office area is best, if that's possible.

