Jacksonville women accused in adoption-for-cash scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville women are facing federal charges, accused of collecting money from a Utah couple to adopt two babies who, it turns out, never existed.

Federal court documents show that Helen Nickulas, and Stephanie Fassnacht are accused of creating a fraudulent adoption agreement to obtain money and goods from a couple in Utah. According to the documents, Fassnacht told the couple that she was pregnant with twins and was willing to let the couple adopt her babies if they paid $55,000.

The Utah couple became suspicious after paying the money and being told the babies were born. The FBI began investigating and determined the adoption of the twins was a fraud and Fassnacht was never pregnant.

Not revealed in the criminal complaint is how the Utah couple met the Jacksonville women or why the couple paid the money without seeing the babies.

The court document also details the witness-tampering charge in connection with a series of messages the Jacksonville women left on the victims' voicemail.

INDICTMENT: Stephanie Lynn Fassnacht and Helen W. Nickulas

"I can’t believe what a deceitful disgusting woman you are," the FBI quoted Nickulas as saying in one of the messages. "We thought you were our friend, but I guess you were just like everybody else, used us so you can get a baby. Well, we don’t have babies and we’re not in the market of selling babies.”

The FBI says Fassnacht also left a series of threatening voicemails, most of which contain expletives we cannot print or use on television.

“You are a sick *****. You are a desperate **** ****. So play that back to the feds. ... Pray to God that I don’t ever ******* see you. That is all I have to say.”

Federal agents arrested both Fassnacht and Nickulas on charges of tampering with a victim. The two will appear at a hearing in federal court in Jacksonville on Thursday before being moved to Utah to face additional charges.

If convicted on the federal charges alone, the two could face up to 20 years in prison.

News4Jax went to their home, which was raided by the FBI, but nobody was there.

An adoption attorney in Jacksonville said there are different laws governing the practice in each state, which is why Utah will file its own charges after the women are extradited.

