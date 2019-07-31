Jacksonville Zoo offering $5 admission on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - $5 day is back at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

Grab the family and get ready to see animals, plants and more for cheap.

General Admission tickets are just $5 for everyone on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. No coupon required.

Stingray Bay and Butterfly Hollow are both included with General Admission.

Click here to buy tickets.

Click here for more information.

*Online ticket sales cut off at 3 p.m. on the day of the event. Tickets valid for admission on July 17, 2019 ONLY. No refunds or rainchecks will be issued for inclement weather.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.