JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - $5 day is back at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

Grab the family and get ready to see animals, plants and more for cheap.

General Admission tickets are just $5 for everyone on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. No coupon required.

Stingray Bay and Butterfly Hollow are both included with General Admission.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.