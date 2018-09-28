Jacksonville Zoo's Sumatran male tiger dies at age 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old male Sumatran tiger at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has been put down.

Keepers said when they noticed a decline in activity and appetite, veterinary staff confirmed through blood draws that the big cat's kidneys were failing. Supportive care was attempted, but ultimately the decision was made to euthanize him.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of ... Berani," the zoo announced on its Facebook page. "Berani was an important part of our family since the opening of Land of the Tiger in 2014."

Berani was the father of twin cubs, Rocky and Jaggar, earlier this year, as well as Kinleigh Rose. who was born in 2016. Berani was known for his golden eyes and intense demeanor.

According to TheAnimalFacts.com, Sumatran tigers are critically endangered in the wild and live an average of 15-20 years, although they have been known to live up to 25 in captivity.

"Our thoughts are with his dedicated keepers who miss him dearly," the zoo wrote.

