Jacksonville's largest haunted house is hiring 'monsters'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Touted as being Jacksonville’s largest haunted house, the 13th Floor is gearing up for its second year in Jacksonville and is hiring for seasonal event positions.

Monster applicants will be considered for all positions, including 13th Floor Haunted House actors.

The houses are said to be some of the most horrifying Halloween attractions in the city and are not recommended for children under age 12.

All applicants must be at least 16 years old to audition or interview. Certain positions require applicants to be at least 18 years old.

Are you interested in applying? Click here.

"Those auditioning for acting positions are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Applicants are not required to prepare a monologue, 13th Floor team members will walk each applicant through the auditioning process."

