Fans allowed to bring water into Sunday's Jags - Chiefs game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans who plan to sweat it out at TIAA Stadium Sunday to watch the game between Jacksonville and Kansas City will be allowed to bring their own water bottle into the gates due to the expected heat wave.

The rules are being relaxed to ensure fans don't get too hot in the stands. Temperatures are expected to be around 97 degrees and the feel-like temp inside the stadium will reach an estimated 104 degrees according to News4Jax meteorologist Rebecca Barry.

But fans will have to follow certain rules if they bring water inside the gates, as noted in the following tweet.

Due to anticipated high temperatures for tomorrow’s game, the @Jaguars & SMG will permit each ticketed guest to bring one (commercially-branded, factory-sealed) plastic bottle of water that is 16.9 oz. or less in size inside the gates at @TIAABankField.



