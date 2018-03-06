JAX awarded top airport for customer service in North America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville International Airport was ranked first among North American Airports for Customer Service for the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority said.

The ranking was announced as part of the 2017 Airport Service Quality Awards by the Airports Council International, the trade association of the world's airports.

JAX tied for first place with Indianapolis International Airport, JAA officials said.

“For the second year in a row, our team has been recognized as No. 1 for customer service,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Steve Grossman said. “Whether an airline employee, custodial staff or a restaurant server, everyone plays an integral role ensuring a world-class airport experience. None more so than input from our travelers. Their insight lets us know when we’re doing well while also providing a roadmap for future improvements.”

ASQ, the only program to survey passengers worldwide on their day of travel, measures their views of 34 key performance indicators and served 343 airports in 2017.

The ASQ network delivers 600,000 individual surveys each year in 84 countries and 42 languages.

“Objective measurement and benchmarking are critical in driving performance in any business, especially in such a competitive and dynamic one as an airport,” Angela Gittens, the director general at ACI World, said. “These winning airports have dedicated themselves to delivering a stellar customer experience.”

The ASQ Awards ceremony will be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, in September.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.