JaxPort, major tenant reach $238.7 million agreement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A $129.7 million in investment by SSA Marine in JaxPort's Blount Island terminal includes $28 million to fund the ongoing harbor dredging project, port and city officials announced Monday.

The agreement calls for JaxPort to spend $109 million to rebuild and enhance berths to simultaneously accommodate two of the larger-capacity ships that the dredging project will accommodate.

Seattle-based SSA Jacksonville, which has had facilities at JaxPort since the early 1970s, has committed to building an international gateway terminal. Since 2015, they have increased volume at JaxPort by 150 percent.

The SSA investment includes the addition of three 100-gauge container cranes.

According to JaxPort officials, there is a minimum guarantee of $158 million throughout the 25-year contract. The terminal is estimated to create or protect 3,000 jobs throughout the contract. There are two five-year renewal options in the deal. SSA Marine will expand its 50-acre presence to approximately 80 acres on Blount Island, with an option to expand up to 120 acres.

"This is more than Duval County, it’s the region. It’s really the Southeast. We are talking about 3,000 jobs alone … that you will see from this project," JaxPort CEO Eric Green said. "As I said all of you have seen our growth trajectory over the last year or so and it just speaks volumes as to what this port can be."

The facility will offer a vessel turning basin and deep-water access upon completion of deepening 11 miles of the St. Johns River to 47 feet to accommodate the new, larger container ships that can now transit the Panama Canal. JaxPort said the Harbor Deepening Project is two years ahead of schedule and could be completed in 2023.

