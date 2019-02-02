JEA announces 3 potential locations for its new headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Electric Authority has released details on the top three sites for its new headquarters.

JEA put out the short list, as well as artist renderings of the three proposed headquarters.

One location is at 325 W. Adams St. Another is being proposed under the name of the Kings Avenue Substation that would go on Kings Avenue on the Southbank in downtown Jacksonville.

The third possible location would be in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field, the stadium where the Jaguars play.

As far as the site by TIAA Bank Field, the Jaguars seem to be in favor of it. Jaguars President Mark Lamping released the following statement:

“The Jaguars firmly believe the selection of Lot J as the site for the JEA headquarters project represents the tipping point of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to grow downtown Jacksonville.

“As the anchor tenant for an entirely new development within the sports complex, JEA would pave the way for a true work-live-play urban destination. The newly imagined Shipyards is currently planned to feature access to residential, retail, hotel and entertainment options, which all play an essential role in recruiting and retaining top businesses and talent to downtown Jacksonville. With JEA establishing a presence, the potential upside to Lot J is amplified by the timing and implementation of other significant upgrades in the area, including the elevated lane removal and the vision the City of Jacksonville has set in motion to improve connectivity to the river and foster development south of Bay Street. We, along with our partner, The Cordish Companies, are confident in the proposal’s benefits to JEA employees, their customers and the City of Jacksonville."

The next step in the selection process will be taken on Tuesday at 11.a.m. when the JEA board will hold a special meeting to hear presentations from the developers on the short list, and hear public comments.

