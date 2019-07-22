JEA board to discuss prospects of rate hike, layoffs

linder6580/SXC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At a meeting Tuesday morning, the JEA's board of directors is expected to discuss the possibility of 26% rate increases for customers, layoffs of employees, rate increases for customers and canceling building a new downtown headquarters.

The JEA board has said it may need changes made to utility's charter to adjust its business model as demand for electricity drops. With customers using less electricity due to energy efficiency and rooftop solar panels, the JEA board wants to generate revenues in ways that are not included in the current charter.

Last month, JEA CEO Aaron Zahn said the city-owned utility might need to raise rates and lay off over 500 employees, including 50% of the upper management, due to falling revenue projections. He also expressed concern about the new headquarters building that the board entered into a $72 million contract to develop.

PRESENTATION: Scenarios shown at JEA's June board meeting

The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The union representing the JEA's union will have representatives watching closely and News4Jax will be there to report on any actions the board may take.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.