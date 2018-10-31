JEA narrows search for new CEO to short list including Zahn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA is inching closer to selecting a new chief executive officer to run the publicly-owned utility.

Out of nine people under consideration for the role, a search committee formed to find Paul McElroy’s successor has narrowed that list to four, including interim CEO Aaron Zahn.

Other finalists include: Cris Eugster, chief operating officer for San Antonio’s CPS Energy; Frankie McDermott, chief energy delivery officer for Sacramento Municipal Utility District; and Pamela Hill, senior vice president for PowerSecure, Inc.

Moving forward, individual JEA board members will interview each of the candidates to determine who the best fit for the job is. Then they could select a new leader as soon as Nov. 27 when the board convenes its next meeting.

The CEO position has caused some turmoil for JEA ever since McElroy abruptly stepped down last year during preliminary discussions over the proposed sale of the publicly-owned utility to a private company.

Zahn, who was appointed to the board by Mayor Lenny Curry before taking over the top job temporarily, has made it clear from the start that he wants the job. He’s considered by some to be a favorite for the permanent job.



