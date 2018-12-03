Roof collapses on part of Beach Boulevard strip mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The roof on a corner of a strip mall on Beach Boulevard collapsed late Monday morning, possibly because of water from severe weather, firefighters said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the shopping center on Beach Boulevard, a couple blocks west of St. Johns Bluff Road, just after noon. The back corner of the large building collapsed. There were no injuries.

The end of the strip mall housed a business called the Truth Entertainment Complex. Firefighters and police evacuated people from the entire building and dogs from a canine day care business located in the middle in the strip mall.

Several dogs were evacuated into the parking lot by first responders while authorities investigated the roof collapse.

