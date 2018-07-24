JSO: Woman ejected from car in Regency rollover crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was thrown from a car during a crash Monday evening near the Regency Square Mall, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said an SUV going west on the Arlington Expressway ran a red light at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and hit a small car waiting at the light. The SUV rolled over in the crash.

JSO said a woman driving the small car was ejected and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man and woman were in the SUV and also taken to the hospital. It's unclear how severe their injuries were.

Drivers trying to get through the intersection are being diverted through the parking lot of the mall.

Police did not immediately release the names of those involved. The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate further.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.