Man killed during robbery in Holiday Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery in the Holiday Hill area where a man was killed.

According to JSO, officers arrived at the Shore House apartment complex on Century 21 Drive around 6 a.m. A man in his 30's was found with a gunshot wound in his apartment.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers are asking neighbors to be on alert and stay aware of their surroundings.

There is no suspect information at this time.

