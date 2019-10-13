JSO: 1 person dead, 1 injured in Southside shooting

One man is dead and one woman injured after being shot near Sunbeam Road in Jacksonville's Southside early Sunday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers say one man is dead and one woman injured after being shot inside Thomas Chase Apartments early Sunday morning.

At 12:24 a.m., JSO​​​​ responded to reports of a person shot at the 4900 block of Sunbeam Road. There they found a man and a woman suffering gunshot wounds.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The female victim was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

