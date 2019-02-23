JSO: 2 Bolles students charged after 'inappropriate school' conversations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Bolles students who were expelled this week were charged Friday after the school said they had a conversation "regarding potential violence on campus."

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the two students, both teenagers, got into a disagreement on Tuesday. Police were told by a school dean that the students had a discussion about an inappropriate school activity, and an investigation began.

It's unclear exactly when the students were expelled. News4Jax has chosen not to identify them.

According to an arrest report, the teenagers were arrested Friday evening on a charge of conspiracy to commit making, possessing, throwing, projecting, placing or discharging any destructive device.

A statement from Bolles reads in part:

...two boarding students were dismissed due to past conversations they had regarding potential violence on campus. Bolles campuses have been, and remain safe. It is against our policies to discuss any student issue in any further detail.

