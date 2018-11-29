JSO: 2 people found shot in East Arlington, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were found shot Thursday afternoon in an East Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said it happened at a home on Country Cove Court, which is off Kernan Boulevard. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the violence.

JSO said the two people who were shot had injuries that were not life-threatening. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.