JSO: 4 car crash leaves 3 people hurt, shuts down Heckscher Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four vehicles crashed on the near the Sisters Creek Bridge on Heckscher Drive causing Jacksonville Sheriff's officers to shut down Heckscher Drive for a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon.

JSO said at least three people were hurt in the crash that was caused when a car sideswiped another car causing a chain reaction crash involving a Camero, Corolla, Elantra and red pickup.

No word on the condition of those injured in the crash or the names of the people involved.

The road reopened after causing quite a traffic backup on Heckscher Drive.

