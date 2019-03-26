JSO: Body found in Harborview front yard after deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Harborview neighborhood.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Clyde Drive around 10 p.m. Monday where a person's body was found in the front yard. This is near the intersection of Soutel Drive and Ribault Avenue.

Detectives had the home blocked off for hours during the investigation. They spoke to a number of people at the home to gather more information and determine what led up to the person's death.

The victim has not been identified.

