10-year-old shot on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are looking for the person who shot a child during a drive-by shooting. Police tell us a car drove by a home on Jessica Lane and started firing shots around 10:50 p.m. Friday.

One shot went through a window of the home and hit a 10-year-old boy. That child was taken to the hospital. His injuries are said to be non life-threatening. Police don't have any suspect information.

Police are interviewing witnesses to figure out more information.

