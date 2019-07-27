JSO: Cyclist struck by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A cyclist was struck by a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Jacksonville Sheriff's deputies said the bike rider suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck near the intersection of Fairfax St. and 1500 block.

A JSO officer says he was responding to an unrelated crash around 11:30 p.m. when he witnessed a vehicle traveling southbound in the 1500 block of Fairfax St., turn East onto West 4th St. The vehicle then crashed into a cyclist on the intersection.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition was later downgraded to critical condition.

The witnessing officer said the cyclist was hard to see in the dark, due to his dark clothing and lack of proper front and rear reflectors on his bike. The cyclist was found at fault for the crash.

The investigation continues. News4Jax will keep you updated on the cyclist's condition.

