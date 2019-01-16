1 dead, 5 injured in Spring Park mass shooting, Jacksonville police say

Jacksonville, Fla. - One person was shot dead and five others were wounded in a mass shooting in the Spring Park area Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers say the shooting happened on Emerson Street shortly after 2 a.m. Immediately after the shooting, a Chevy Tahoe riddled with bullet holes arrived at Memorial Hospital and dropped off six victims with gunshot wounds.

A 25-year-old victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Another victim is in critical condition. Four others are in non-life-threatening condition.

None of the victims have been identified by police. The victims' ages range from 20-40 years old.

Investigators are working to determine if the SUV was parked or moving when the shooting took place.

"We're trying to interview people now but there are still people in surgery," JSO Lt. Ellis Burns said.

No suspect description was given by police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

