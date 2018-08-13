Jacksonville police chase ends in gunfire, suspect injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital after a police chase in the Brentwood neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, D.H.Officer Bostick was traveling on East 21st Street when he noticed the man driving without any headlights on. Police say he refused to stop after sirens were turned on. The man continued driving into the Sanctuary Walk Apartments, ignoring police commands to stop.

Once they approached an apartment building near the back of the complex, both the driver and passenger in the car got out and took off.

Police fired two rounds at the suspect when they noticed him touch his waistband and thought he was reaching for a handgun.

At the same time, another officer arrived at the scene, hit the suspect and pinned him against the fence.

Police say the suspect was not hit by gunfire but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Officers also found the passenger who they say was very cooperative in the investigation.

Both the driver and suspect are now in police custody.

