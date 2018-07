JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office is investigating a police-involved shooting on Avery Drive on the Northside of Jacksonville.

Police said It happened near Renne Drive North just after noon Saturday. No officers were hurt but police said the suspect died.

News4Jax has a crew on the scene and will bring you new information as it is released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

