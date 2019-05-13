Man runs into restaurant after shooting

JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting on 103rd Street Sunday evening.

Investigators said a man was shot at an apartment complex just east of I-295 and walked to a nearby Captain D's restaurant.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the suspected shooter is a woman.

As of Sunday night, they were looking into the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No charges have been filed.

This is one of three breaking news stories on 103rd Street within three hours Sunday.

