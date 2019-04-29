Man shot to death in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday evening on College Street just west of King Street.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot several times about 6 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Everyone involved in the shooting is in custody and being questioned and there no suspect is at large. Police said they were not yet sure if foul play was involved in the shooting death.

"We're working to determine the relationship, the circumstances and everything that led up to the shooting," JSO Sgt. Doug Molina said.

