JSO K9 shot, killed on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K9 was shot and killed on the Westside while chasing an armed carjacking suspect, according to JSO.

Just before 2:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to an armed carjacking at the 7-Eleven gas station on Lem Turner Rd. on the Northside. Police say the suspect carjacked a red four-door car.

JSO was able to track the vehicle using OnStar. A K9 officer then conducted a traffic stop on the car at I-10 and Commerce Center Parkway on the Westside.

OnStar was able to disable the vehicle. The suspect then fled and the K9 was released after the person. After a brief pursuit, the dog caught up to the suspect. Several shots were fired by the suspect, killing the dog, according to JSO.

No officers were injured or returned fire. It is unclear what K9 was killed.

The suspect was captured by another K9 dog a short time later in a wooded area between Beaver Street and the interstate. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested by police.

Our hearts are breaking at #JSO, one of our police K-9's has been shot and killed while chasing an armed carjacking suspect in the area of I-10 and Cecil Commerce. The suspect has been apprehended by another #JSO K-9 that responded. More information forthcoming later today. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 30, 2018

It is a third degree felony to kill a police K9. JSO will be coordinating with the state attorneys office in regards to this case.

JSO is expected to release more information later today.

