JSO: Man found dead after report of shots fired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died from his injuries Monday evening after a report of shots fired in Jacksonville, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Doug Molina of JSO said units were called to Moncrief Road near Royal Court Lane around 6 p.m. They found a man injured and rushed him to the hospital.

The man later died from his injuries, Molina said. JSO officers did not specifically say how the man died.

A person of interest believed to have been involved was detained at the scene, but Molina did not call him a suspect.

The identity of the man who died was not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.