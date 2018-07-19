JSO: Man in wheelchair who fell into river was murdered by son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The son of an 84-year-old Jacksonville man murdered his father, who drowned when he fell out of his wheelchair and into the St. Johns River, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office revealed Thursday.

Gerald Sohn drowned in August 2016 when he fell off a dock outside his condominium complex in Lakewood. Originally, police categorized his death as "undetermined."

Sohn's son Gerry Sohn died in February at age 47. The case of his father's death was exceptionally cleared following Gerry Sohn's death, the Sheriff's Office said. It's unclear how he died.

Gerry Sohn was getting $10,000 per month from his father's trust fund.

In February, he waived the inheritance citing, "the allegations made against me" and wanting to "avoid any appearance of impropriety."

