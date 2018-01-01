JSO: Man killed after argument on New Year's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the first homicide of 2018.

A30-year-old was found shot to death in the driveway of a home on Gilmore Heights Road off of Fort Caroline Road, according to JSO. Police say there was a New Year's Eve party with about 15 people when an argument broke out that led to the shooting.

Police are questioning the people at the home to determine what exactly happened. They say they don't know if the people at the home are involved.

According to the JSO crime mapping tool, there have been four burglaries, four vandalisms, three assaults, three vehicle break-ins, and one theft within a one mile radius.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office or CrimeStoppers.

