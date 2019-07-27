JSO Police cruiser crash near UNF

JSO officer crashes cruiser at complex off Kernan Boulevard, near UNF. Possible chase involved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy crashed his police cruiser early Saturday morning, at the District at Kernan apartments off Kernan Boulevard, near the University of North Florida.

The JSO cruiser received front-end damage, and a second, silver vehicle could also be seen near the scene. It's unclear if it was involved in the incident.

News4Jax received several calls around the same time about a possible police chase in the nearby area. Several major roads surrounding the crash were also blocked off.

It's still unclear if the officer received any injuries.

We will bring you more details as they surface.

