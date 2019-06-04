Police: 2 shootings within 3 minutes in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police said two people were shot within minutes of each other Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office repsonded about 10:30 p.m. to a shooting on Portsmouth Avenue just off Sibald Road. Three minutes later, police were called to another shooting about four miles away on New Kings Road.

Police said when they arrived at Portsmouth Avenue, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly after at the second shooting call, police located a man who was shot in the parking lot of the McDonald's on New Kings Road.

Both of the men were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, but it is unknown at this time if the two incidents are related, police said.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone who may have information about either of the shootings is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

