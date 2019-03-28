Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Minh Tam Swanner, 68, who was last seen leaving her home Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. She was said to have left her home to run errands and has yet to return.

Police said Swanner has a history of memory issues and medical issues that require continual monitoring. She is also insulin dependent.

Swanner is 4’9” and weighs100 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Swanner drives a 2016 silver Toyota Scion, with Florida tags DQS C19. Investigators say that car was seen in the southern parts of St. Johns County around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

