JSO: Teenager wounded in shootout near Arlington credit union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenager was hurt Tuesday during a shootout between two cars outside an Arlington credit union, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said at about 3:30 p.m., the occupants of two cars stopped at the intersection of Wedgefield Boulevard and Merril Road. Gunfire was exchanged from both cars, and the nearby Community First was struck by the gunfire.

An officer said people were inside the bank at the time of the shooting, but no one there was hurt.

As the cars sped away, the Sheriff's Office said one crashed on Wedgefield Boulevard near Dalehurst Drive South. Four people inside spilled out and ran off.

Two teenagers, believed to be brothers, showed up at a hospital, one with a gunshot wound to the leg, the Sheriff's Office said. Police described his injuries as non life-threatening.

Both teens are in custody, the officer said. They were wanted on unrelated charges.

Police said the other people involved in the shootout got away. They did not immediately have a description of any suspects.

According to a statement from the credit union's CEO John Hirabayashi, the branch was struck by two bullets. The statement reads:

Thankfully, no one was injured or hit by these stray bullets from the shooting in the intersection. We’ve found two areas of damage to our branch. We will perform minor repairs to the building this evening and plan to reopen as normal Friday morning. We are cooperating with JSO while they investigate and find the suspects involved.

An officer at the scene originally reported the branch was hit several times. One of the bullets struck a window in the drive-thru.

