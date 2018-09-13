JSO: Teen threatened boy with BB gun at Jacksonville bus stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for assault after he brought a BB gun to a bus stop and threatened an 11-year-old student, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The 11-year-old boy, who attends Landmark Middle School, told police the teen brought the BB gun to the bus stop near Wedgefield and Lauderdale boulevards in response to a fight that happened a day earlier, the incident report stated. The boy said he got into a fight with the teenager's friend on Monday.

According to the report, the friend told police he called the teen and asked him to "watch his back" at the bus stop on Tuesday because he was afraid of getting into another altercation.

The Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, the friend saw the teen was carrying the BB gun in his waistband, but immediately questioned the teen's decision, telling the teen he didn't intend for him to bring the weapon.

When they arrived at the bus stop, the report stated, the 11-year-old told investigators the teenager pulled the BB gun from his waistband, pointed it at him and threatened to shoot both him and his mother in the face. The 11-year-old boarded the bus and later reported the incident to school officials.

When officers arrived at the school, they found the BB gun in the teenager's backpack and took him into custody, the Sheriff's Office said. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Due to their ages, News4Jax is not identifying those involved.

