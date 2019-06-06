Police: Woman found dead in Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was killed in her home early Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At around midnight, police responded to a home on Beaverbrook Place in reference to a possible shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 50s or 60s with multiple injuries to her body. Investigators did not say if the woman was shot.

When Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived, they pronounced the woman dead. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the incident.

The woman's family was at the scene, and her brother said she has a husband and a son.

If you know anything, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS if you would like to remain anonymous.

