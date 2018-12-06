JSO: Young man found shot, killed inside car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man was found shot to death in a car Wednesday night in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to Sgt. Rudlaff with JSO, officers found a man between 17 and 20-years-old shot multiple times in a car on Trenton Drive South. He died at the scene.

Investigators are working to contact the owner of the vehicle to try and obtain more information. No witnesses immediately came forward to police.

Rudlaff did not have a description of the suspect. The name of the young man was unknown.

