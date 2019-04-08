Jury selection begins for man accused of kill wife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jury selection begins on Monday in the trial of Michael Haim. He’s accused of murdering his wife Bonnie in 1993. This was a case that had gone cold for more than 20 years, until a huge development at the couple’s north side home in 2014.

The couple's son, Aaron Fraser, was adopted to another family and the case remained unsolved with little progress until 2014 when Aaron Fraser had grown up and purchased his biological parents’ home.

He was renovating the property and digging in the backyard where he discovered a sack.

"I ripped the bag. And it was like, the words I said to Thad was like, 'Why would somebody bury a coconut in a bag?' It looked like a coconut shell. I had it in my hand. That had it. We looked back in the hole and seen teeth," Fraser told police in an interview.

"At that point in time, you could actually see like the top of the eye socket. And it was like this part of the head, the top half of the head. I set it back in the hole," said Fraser.

The discovery immediately attracted dozens of officers to the home and the criminal investigation was re-ignited. The skull was Bonnie Haim, Michael's wife. It led to Michael Haim’s arrest in North Carolina.

"This case just involves hundreds of individual circumstances spanning over the last 20-something years that we will put it together, and put it in front of a jury to seek justice for Bonnie Haim and her son Aaron," said former State Attorney Angela Corey.

Jury selection for the case begins Monday.

