Jury selection begins for woman charged in crash that killed 12-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the trial against a woman charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of a 12-year-old boy two years ago.

Police said Kelley Permenter, 37, had alcohol and cocaine in her system when she hit Hunter Cope as he was walking to school in the crosswalk at A1A and Wonderwood Drive.

Permenter's attorney tried to get the charge against her dropped nearly six months after the crash. Her attorney admitted in court documents that she was impaired and was speeding -- 53 in a 45 mph zone -- but said that Hunter stepped in front of her car and no one would have been able to avoid hitting him, impaired or not. The judge didn't buy it and denied the motion. Now it will be up to a jury.

His family says he is missed every day, and they want justice for him. A memorial remains at the scene of the crash where his family has also pushed to make that area safer.

Some of those changes from the Florida Department of Transportation include enhanced crosswalks, countdown pedestrian signals and handicap accessible ramps added at several intersections along Wonderwood Drive.

Hunter's father wants to do more. He wants rumble strips to be added in the area as well as a reduced speed limit and crossing guards for students walking to school.

Permenter has been out on bond. Jury selection is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Duval County courthouse.

