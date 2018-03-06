Kamiyah Mobley's dad defends her explosive appearance on 'Fix My Life'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young woman who was kidnapped as a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital almost two decades ago appeared Saturday night on the season premiere of “Fix My Life,” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

But her biological father, who appeared with her on the show, said host Iyanla Vanzant didn't tell the full story.

Kamiyah Mobley, now 19, was taken in 1998 from what was then University Hospital when she was just hours old. Her kidnapper, Gloria Williams, raised Mobley as her daughter, Alexis Manigo.

Williams pleaded guilty in February to kidnapping and interference with custody. She is expected to be sentenced in May.

Since the truth came to light and Williams was arrested in January 2017, Mobley has been building relationships with her biological family.

IMAGES: Kidnapped baby's upbringing as Alexis Manigo

It was her father, Craig Aiken, who accompanied her to film the episode of “Fix My Life,” which again thrust Mobley into the national spotlight with an explosive, expletive-laced exchange with Vanzant.

But Aiken said the scenes in the episode showed only one side of what happened.

Aiken took part in a Facebook Live video as the episode was airing, saying the show edited out much of what he said and portrayed the situation inaccurately. He also said Vanzant claimed that she needed to make Mobley mad to address her emotions.

During the episode, Vanzant tells Aiken that she wants Mobley to stay at the house where they were filming overnight without him.

"I was not going to let my daughter stay nowhere overnight,” Aiken said.

Mobley also responded negatively to the suggestion, getting mad and yelling at Vanzant.

Aiken said the show was not what they expected.

"She was trying to make me mad with Kamiyah. I was happy with her," Aiken said in his Facebook Live. "I didn't feel like she was going to fix my life, because if my life gets fixed, we are going to do it together."

In a separate post, Aiken wrote that the show was recorded in September and that his daughter has come a long way since then. In a later post, he also questioned the host's motives.

"With all the advertising that Iyanla is doing about the situation...whose life do you think she is 'FIXING'...Hers or my daughter's?" he wrote.

Aiken also claimed the host's son, who is a cameraman for the show, threatened Mobley at one point during the filming, which angered Aiken.

Aiken has not responded to a News4Jax request for an interview about their experience on the show.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.