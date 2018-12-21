Katrina Brown's defense attorney asks to withdraw from federal fraud trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six weeks before suspended Jacksonville city council member Katrina Brown is scheduled to go on trial for federal fraud charges, her attorney is asking a judge to allow her to withdraw from the case.

On Friday afternoon, court-appointed defense attorney Darcy Galnor filed a motion with her request, citing "irreconcilable differences" with Brown. The motion states that Galnor has discussed the situation with Brown and that Brown will inform the court of her position on the request during a hearing, which has not yet been set.

The motion also states the request is not being made for the purposes of delaying Brown's trial, which is currently scheduled to begin Feb. 4. The motion states prosecutors object to the request.

In May, Brown was charged as part of a 38-count federal indictment, which included charges of conspiracy, mail fraud and wire fraud. Council member Reggie Brown, who is not related to Katrina Brown, was also charged in the indictment. The fraud allegations involve money loaned to Katrina Brown's family's barbeque sauce business. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In October, Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown each asked the judge to separate their trials. A judge has not yet ruled on those motions. Also, in a separate court filing, Katrina Brown previously told the judge she was willing to testify on behalf of Reggie Brown, telling the court she had evidence that could help him clear his name. A judge has also not yet ruled on some other motions, which included requests to dismiss some counts, a request to separate some of Katrina Brown's charges into a separate trial and requests involving some of the language in the indictment.

Following the indictment, Gov. Rick Scott suspended the two from their council seats and appointed temporary replacements. Both seats are up for election in the city's spring elections.

