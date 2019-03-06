Kelly Mathis sues for $50 million over internet cafe prosecution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The only person convicted after the 2013 statewide raid of a chain of internet cafes -- a conviction later overturned on appeal -- has filed a federal lawsuit against the Florida attorney general, the Seminole County sheriff, among others.

Kelly Mathis, who was the attorney for Allied Veterans of the World, was one of Jacksonville's highest-profile attorneys, was one of 57 people arrested in the crackdown on dozens of internet cafes across the state.

Mathis, who prosecutors called the mastermind of what it described as a $300 million gambling ring, was the only person put on trial in the case. The former Jacksonville Bar Association president was convicted on 103 racketeering and gambling-related charges related to his work for Allied Veterans.

His conviction was overturned in 2016. The state appealed the reversal to the Florida Supreme Court, which turned down another review of the case and later decided against retrying Mathis on the charges.

Mathis has since returned to private practice but claimes that authorities violated his civil rights and he wants to clear his name.

