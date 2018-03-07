Kernan Middle School teacher suspended for racial slur

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville middle school teacher has been suspended without pay, according to Duval County Public Schools.

Kernan Middle School Teacher David Swinyar was suspended without pay after he reportedly used a racial slur in class.

An investigation launched by the school board on October 6, 2017 after a parent reported to the principal that Swinyar used the "n" word while referring to some students.

According to the district's disciplinary report:

Mr. Swinyar exercised poor judgment when he engaged in inappropriate communications in the presence of, and/or toward students, by using the “n” word in a conversation with students and/or when he referred to a student. He also made other inappropriate comments such as: “You are

in my class because you failed the FSA,” “You all should not be dating all these different African American boys because they are not worth it,” and calling students “dumb.” Mr. Swinyar also exercised poor judgment when he watched “porn” in his classroom on his district laptop computer and/or on his cell phone.



The findings of the investigation led to Swinyar's 10 day suspension. The report notes that Swinyar has neither been the subject of a prior investigation by the Office of Equity and Inclusion/Professional Standards, nor has he previously received progressive discipline.

