Ask your parents how long it takes to microwave a turkey

The responses to this Thanksgiving prank are hilarious

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Thanksgiving prank is going viral... and it could be the most entertaining thing in 2018. 

People, mostly millennials and Generation X, are pranking their parents by asking them how long they should cook a giant turkey in the microwave. The responses are absolutely hilarious.

Obviously, you can't MICROWAVE an entire turkey. You just can't... like, ew. You put it in the oven. So knowing this, parents have responded to the very silly questions. They are mostly confused. Here are some of our favorites. 

Kid: "How long do you microwave a 25lb turkey?"

Parent: "You don't microwave a turkey. Are you drinking?" 

Kid: "How long does it take to microwave a 25lb turkey?" 

Parent: "WTH? You do NOT microwave a turkey." 

Did you try and prank your parents? Send your responses to News4Jax!  

