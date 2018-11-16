Ask your parents how long it takes to microwave a turkey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Thanksgiving prank is going viral... and it could be the most entertaining thing in 2018.

People, mostly millennials and Generation X, are pranking their parents by asking them how long they should cook a giant turkey in the microwave. The responses are absolutely hilarious.

Obviously, you can't MICROWAVE an entire turkey. You just can't... like, ew. You put it in the oven. So knowing this, parents have responded to the very silly questions. They are mostly confused. Here are some of our favorites.

Kid: "How long do you microwave a 25lb turkey?"

Parent: "You don't microwave a turkey. Are you drinking?"

------

Kid: "How long does it take to microwave a 25lb turkey?"

Parent: "WTH? You do NOT microwave a turkey."

I decided to text my mom and ask her how long I should microwave a 25 pound turkey for as a joke and the response is better than I could have asked for. #happythanksgiving #microwaveturkey #25poundturkey #mercuryretrograde pic.twitter.com/o5yi6Pv8Nf — Rebecca (@beccareca) November 23, 2017

Before and after both my parents frantically called me worrying that I might actually microwave an uncooked turkey. #microwaveturkey pic.twitter.com/KMkvdiRzD4 — Jaxsen Sweum (@JSweum) November 16, 2018

20 years of life and she still doesn’t trust my cooking skills! #microwaveturkey #choppedchampion pic.twitter.com/1cfESbX0Au — Ravyn Miller (@RavynMiller) November 15, 2018

Lmao my dad is not having this #microwaveturkey pic.twitter.com/LfoGc0onJ7 — Gabrielle (@gabrielle_mon) November 15, 2018

Did you try and prank your parents? Send your responses to News4Jax!

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.