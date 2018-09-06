Evidence in disappearance of Nassau County hairdresser

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first evidence against the woman in custody in connection with the disappearance of a Nassau County mother was released late Thursday by the State Attorney's Office.

Joleen Cummings' former co-worker, Kimberly Kessler is believed to be the last person to see Cummings at the Tangles Hair Salon in May. She was arrested driving Cummings' car.

Nassau County's sheriff has said investigators don’t believe Cummings (pictured, below) is still alive, although her body has not been found.

News4Jax just received several videos, witness interviews and hundreds of documents in the case against Kessler. A team is reviewing the ream of material looking for new details in Cummings disappearance and presumed death.

In addition to investigative reports, the evidence includes surveillance video of Kessler at a Gate gas station in Yulee the night Cummings vanished. Court documents say a Gate employee noticed that Kessler significant scratches on her face.

There was also video of Kessler dropping off Cummings' SUV at a nearby Home Depot and walking away.

Audio of an interview with a taxi driver who gave Kessler a ride that night includes him wondering why she needed a ride when she had just gotten out of an SUV.

“I kind of asked her why those people didn’t give her a ride a half mile down the road. She simply said, 'They didn’t have the gas.' I found that kind of odd because, if a person is prepaying $20 on a credit card for a half mile ride, they should be able to give somebody some gas -- $5 worth of gas and get a ride. It was very odd."

A News4Jax team is going through the documents and media looking for more details of Cummings disappearance and evidence against Kessler. This article will be updated throughout the evening, with a full report on The 10 O'Clock News.

